Firefighting offers recruits a path to serve the community

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

At age 28, Reis Yonehiro was pursuing carpentry, which he loved, and busing tables, but he found himself at a crossroads after returning from one of his missions that took him overseas to help youth in impoverished areas of the world — China, Fiji and even the projects in urban areas of the U.S. mainland. Read more

At age 28, Reis Yonehiro was pursuing carpentry, which he loved, and busing tables, but he found himself at a crossroads after returning from one of his missions that took him overseas to help youth in impoverished areas of the world — China, Fiji and even the projects in urban areas of the U.S. mainland.

After seeing “kids drinking sewer water, families staying in warehouses for warmth, I would carry that with me to work,” he said. “When I came back, I knew I couldn’t just do nothing. … I needed to better help people and to provide for a (future) family to have a quality of life.”

At that time in 2016, Yonehiro’s uncle, retired Honolulu Fire Capt. Richard Soo, approached him to join his free firefighter class to help those interested in becoming a firefighter to learn the Honolulu Fire Department’s history and how to prepare for the written exams to get into a fire department, whether HFD or the federal or state fire departments.

The department will hold a one-day open enrollment Tuesday, which closes at 11:59 p.m. Enroll at governmentjobs.com/ careers/honolulu.

It is the first time in nearly four years that the city Department of Human Resources is holding open enrollment for firefighter recruits.

Because of the huge volume of applicants, the city doesn’t need to have open enrollment annually, and it is still filling new recruit classes with 2018 applicants.

“There’s a pent-up demand for these new recruits,” Soo said.

Yonehiro, who excelled in physical activities but not academics, took some college courses and had been seeking something more fulfilling in life.

After learning of HFD’s legacy of being a volunteer organization at its inception and that even King Kalakaua “would risk his life to protect the community,” something clicked in Yonehiro’s head and heart that made him want to serve his community as a firefighter because it was in line with what was in his heart.

Soo found many local youth were interested in joining the Fire Department and had the physical skills to do so but were not academically inclined. Others were simply poor at time management during the written exams.

So Soo, who had retired in 2003 from HFD as its public information officer, in 2006 started up the free neighborhood classes in his Papakolea home garage with just five students.

The classes grew and soon his garage was overflowing, and he had to move the Papakolea Fire Academy to the community center, and eventually enlisted the aid of other retired captains.

”We had to limit it to 40,” Soo said.

It continues to be free. “We’re not in it for the money,” he said. “We have a true love for the Fire Department.”

He estimates 900 students have taken the training in the past 16 years, and almost 125 have gone on to successful careers in different fire departments, including HFD, state and federal fire departments. Some have even transferred to mainland departments.

Now at the age of 70, Soo has turned over the reins to a younger retired captain — Curtis Aiwohi — to lead the program, renamed the Oahu Fire Prep Academy.

“It’s time for me to pass it on,” he said.

The program began its current class May 7, to run seven consecutive Saturdays. The program instructors have partnered with the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association and have begun holding classes at a room at the union’s centrally located headquarters on Palm Drive in Honolulu.

The classes were being held via Zoom since schools had been shut down during the pandemic, and in March reopened to in-person classes.

Students receive an orientation on what they can expect as a firefighter from six retired captains, who bring 30 years or more of experience to the table, he said. They include Guy Katayama, Earle Kealoha, Kaiu Akiona and Chris Ah Mook Sang.

“We set them straight,” he said. “It’s not that we’re trying to scare them, but we want them to know if they can’t deal with blood or this kind of trauma,” firefighting may not be for them.

“It’s not all fun and games and glory,” Aiwohi said. “Sometimes it’s really rough. It’s challenging. If you’re not used to the kind of pain that we see, we’re dealing with real-life crises, suicides, children getting injured, just the fire alone. It’s an everyday challenge.”

Aiwohi said the course is designed to help with the written and interview portion required to enter a fire department.

Soo said they conduct mock interviews because many local youth find the interview portion difficult since they are “humble and don’t like to broadcast their attributes.”

One young man said, “I’m just a window cleaner.” He then described his job as having “to go to high-rises and rappel down windows.”

Soo told him, “You have the exact skill set you need.”

Those who pass the HFD test also will be required to pass a physical test.

The program briefly exposes students to the swim test and an agility course set up for students to see what is required.

“For those who make it in, it’s a real honor to watch them grow, to watch the lights turn on,” Aiwohi said. “They actually motivate us. They have that fire. … It keeps our fire lit so that we continue perfecting our program.”

Although the HFD Fire Explorers Program is geared for 14- to 20-year-old students, “we’re trying to fill that gap between high school and entry recruit,” he said.

The program has no age limit, he said, adding the program has even had a 40-year-old retired military member.

“People can come in and get exposed to the Fire Department and learn what is the lifestyle of a firefighter,” Aiwohi said.

Yonehiro completed the program, got into the HFD recruit class and has been enjoying being a firefighter ever since. The now 34-year-old says the decision has also given him the ability to comfortably care for his wife, 2-year-old son and another child on the way.

The program provided him a good foundation to become part of an organization with a legacy that makes him proud. “It allows me to wake up and have a duty and desire to fulfill that honor,” he said.