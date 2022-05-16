Firefighting offers recruits a path to serve the community
- By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
OAHU FIRE PREP ACADEMY
Retired Honolulu Fire Capt. Richard Soo explains the history of the Honolulu Fire Department to students of the Oahu Fire Prep Academy.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree