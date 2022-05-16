comscore Firefighting offers recruits a path to serve the community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firefighting offers recruits a path to serve the community

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • OAHU FIRE PREP ACADEMY Retired Honolulu Fire Capt. Richard Soo explains the history of the Honolulu Fire Department to students of the Oahu Fire Prep Academy.

    OAHU FIRE PREP ACADEMY

At age 28, Reis Yonehiro was pursuing carpentry, which he loved, and busing tables, but he found himself at a crossroads after returning from one of his missions that took him overseas to help youth in impoverished areas of the world — China, Fiji and even the projects in urban areas of the U.S. mainland. Read more

