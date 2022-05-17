FBI looking for information about explosive device found near H-2 freeway

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for help identifying suspects and circumstances surrounding the discovery of an improvised explosive device near the H-2 freeway.
The device was discovered in the vicinity of Ala Aolani Street near the H201 freeway on April 26. It was approximately six inches in length with a diameter of about one inch.
Anyone with information are urged to immediately contact the Honolulu FBI at 808-566-4300.
