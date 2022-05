Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Much appreciation to the Star-Advertiser for its editorial asking Gov. David Ige to veto the recently passed bail reform bill (House Bill 1567) (“Bail-reform bill too broad, unsafe,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, May 11). This bill, if allowed to become law, would be disastrous for Hawaii.

Judges currently have the discretion to hold a defendant on bail based on a set of facts before them. Most important, the nature and circumstances of each case and each defendant are different. The proposed bill could be renamed the “meddling bill,” as it’s a sneaky attempt by the legislative branch to tell the judicial branch exactly what crimes are worthy or not worthy of bail.

Most outrageous is that the bill presumes that nonviolent property crimes are no big deal, when in fact, as the result of property crimes big and small, Hawaii is suffering a slow death by ending rule of law.

David Moskowitz

Waikiki

Thomas himself to blame for distrust of high court

So Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas thinks trust on the Supreme Court is gone forever because of the Roe v. Wade leak (“Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 14).

Well, boo hoo. How about trust in the Supreme Court being gone forever because it’s about to take away a constitutional right? Add to that the politicization of the court, as evidenced by Thomas’ own wife, an outspoken champion of right-wing issues.

Thomas further compounds the insult by referencing the peaceful protests at the homes of Justices Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts, saying, “You (meaning conservatives) would never visit Supreme Court justices’ houses when things didn’t go our way. We didn’t throw temper tantrums.”

No, “you” just fomented an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, resulting in death and injury when things didn’t go your way.

Justice Thomas, open mouth, insert foot. As one of the most ineffective justices, it’s time for Thomas to retire or continue to remain silent as he has been for so many years on the court.

Ginny Ching Edmunds

Niu Valley

Legislature squanders $2 billion surplus

The state government is bragging about a $2 billion surplus — a strong indication that it has overtaxed citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now the government is telling you how it chose to spend your money.

While the middle class in this state waits with breathless anticipation for the next affordable housing initiative, we can’t turn a blind eye to the outright corruption, shortsightedness and lack of efficiency prevalent in Hawaii government at almost every level.

The state is not encouraging a temporary moratorium on taxes on gasoline, essential groceries or any other tax. Meanwhile the populous is paying more for everything than they have in 40 years.

State Rep. Roy Takumi’s and Hawaii County Council member Matt Kaneali‘i-Kleinfelder’s suggestions for cutting taxes on gasoline have fallen on deaf ears.

Politicians brag about their initiatives that you have funded while you and your family suffer. Shameful.

Jeremiah Hull

Kailua Kona

Bill 41 aimed to protect residents, communities

Bill 41 was not aimed at killing the vacation rental business (“30-day rentals make sense; 90 days doesn’t,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 12).

Its purpose was, at long last, to protect residential zoning from illegal, incompatible uses and to restrict short-term vacation rentals (STRs) to appropriate resort zoning. Nobody who had been operating with a permit was penalized.

One might disagree about the kind and extent of STRs’ negative impacts on our residential communities. One indisputable negative impact, however, is the decimation of our housing inventory for local people.

E. Kwon Chung seemed concerned only about the alternative for visitors who feel unsafe in Waikiki and are no longer able to vacation at illegal STRs in our residential neighborhoods. What about the alternative for our residents who are booted from their rental homes to accommodate higher paying visitors and are priced out of the housing market altogether? Also, wouldn’t an exodus of Waikiki visitors into our residential communities be followed by the same criminal elements that currently prey on them?

A big mahalo to Mayor Rick Blangiardi and the City Council for upholding our zoning laws and protecting the public interest.

Ursula Retherford

Kailua

Cast more Hawaiians in Hawaii-based shows

I enjoyed “Magnum, P.I.” and am sorry it’s canceled (“‘Magnum P.I.’ dropped after 4 seasons,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 12).

However, regarding cultural insensitivity, Hollywood must stop inauthentic casting that’s wildly unreflective of Hawaii’s people. “Magnum’s” title character was played by a Mexican-American actor; the principal roles of TC and Higgins were portrayed by Black and British actors, respectively.

Why cast a Latino instead of a Native Hawaiian as the lead, when Hawaiians greatly outnumber them? Worse, why is Deadwood, S.D-born AJA Amy Hill inaccurately portraying a Hawaiian?

These marketing decisions have nothing to do with Hawaii’s true demographics and keep local talent unemployed. If producers want to shoot and exploit Hawaii’s beauty, the state’s film office and county counterparts must withhold tax and other benefits from productions that refuse to reflect Hawaii’s ethnicities.

Think Hawaiians can’t act? I have two words for you: Jason Momoa.

Ed Rampell

Co-author, “The Hawaii Movie and Television Book”

West Covina, Calif.

