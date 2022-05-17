Hearty Haitian food

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Chefs Gedeon Germeille and his wife Fabiola are very proud of the cuisine from their native country of Haiti, and started their food truck, Tasty Kreyol, to introduce these flavors to Oahu. Read more

Chefs Gedeon Germeille and his wife Fabiola are very proud of the cuisine from their native country of Haiti, and started their food truck, Tasty Kreyol, to introduce these flavors to Oahu. The truck is even emblazoned with the nation’s flag, and today, May 18, also happens to be Haitian Flag Day.

Gedeon says he goes by the nickname Chef Q because he’s so focused on quality, while his wife is known as Fab. A multitalented couple, Gedeon is also a music producer and audio engineer, while Fabiola is a retired U.S. Coast Guard member. The Germeilles were both born in Haiti and raised in Boston. They moved to Hawaii to follow their dreams of living in the islands and soon started their business. Their four children also help run Tasty Kreyol. They have been featured on local television cooking segments and have won numerous awards.

“Haitian food is unique in its bold flavors. We decided to start the food truck here, because there is no Haitian option here,” Fabiola says.

“We feel we have the best food in the world, so it was only right that we share it with everyone else,” Gedeon chimes in. “Everything is made fresh.”

For example, all of the company’s meats are marinated in a Haitian seasoning blend called epis. Many dishes also feature a spicy slaw called pikliz.

As an example of Tasty Kreyol’s wide array of offerings, some popular items on the menu are the stuffed Haitian patties ($3-$5), Fabiola shares. They feature a flaky pastry exterior with a choice of meat or even veggies inside. Another appetizer they have is akra ($6) — a taro fritter. One signature dish is the griot plate ($15), with fried pork, rice, beans, mac salad and fried plantains. Customers can also opt for the whole fried snapper (market price). For an innovative twist, Tasty Kreyol has steak and cheese ($14) served on crisp plantain buns, which add a distinctive crunch. In fact, the biz serves all its sandwiches on plantain buns, including cheeseburgers, tuna, veggie and more. Meanwhile, the stewed chicken plate ($16) is marinated in epis overnight and lightly fried. It’s bathed in special tomato-based sauce that’s full of flavor, and includes onions and peppers.

When all is said and done, the family emphasizes that they’re grateful for all those who have helped them live their dreams. The Germeilles note that they’re thankful for the entire Residence Inn Kapolei staff, especially Paina Mikaele, for allowing the truck to be parked in front of the hotel. People travel from all over the island to eat at Tasty Kreyol, Gedeon shares.

“They drive to come here to get this food. They really encourage us to keep going,” he adds.

Tasty Kreyol

731 Kunehi St., Kapolei

(In front of Residence Inn by Marriott Oahu Kapolei)

Call: 808-784-1691

Web: tastykreyol.com

Instagram: @tastykreyol

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay, Cash App and Zelle

How to order: In person or call in advance for large orders