Campaign to save Hawaiian honeycreepers gets funding boost

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:01 p.m.
  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY The state will receive $6.5 million in federal funds to develop a mosquito management program that would help save Hawaiian honeycreepers. Above, an akepa honeycreeper.

A multiagency campaign to save Hawaii’s imperiled honeycreepers got a significant shot in the arm Monday with the announcement of a $14 million influx of federal funds. Read more

