2 injured after being knocked into ocean by surf at China Walls

Two people were injured this afternoon after being knocked into the ocean by the surf at China Walls.
A 23-year-old man who swallowed water and suffered multiple abrasions is in critical condition, and a 32-year-old woman is in serious condition with abrasions over most of her body, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.
Honolulu Ocean Safety received a call at around 2:15 p.m. about two swimmers in distress at the area. With the assistance of good Samaritans, lifeguards and Honolulu Fire Department personnel rescued both swimmers from the water.
