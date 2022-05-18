Man, 28, who refused to wear mask, convicted of felony for punching Waikiki security guard, 71

An Oahu Circuit Court jury found Tuesday a 28-year-old man, who refused to wear a mask at a COVID-19 testing site, guilty of second-degree assault in the beating of a 71-year-old security guard.

Mackenzie Barefoot punched the security guard Nov. 17 at the Waikiki Shell testing site after the guard told him he needed a QR code to enter the area and requested several times he wear a mask.

The security guard called police after Barefoot became belligerent, knocked his cellphone out of his hand and punched him in the face.

Deputy Prosecutor Roy Kwon used a new law that makes intentionally or knowingly causing bodily injury to ayone 60 years old or older a Class C felony.

Barefoot faces up to five years in prison when he is sentenced Aug. 18.

“This verdict sends a strong message that the residents of Honolulu will not tolerate violence against our kupuna,” Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said.

“The victim was only trying to do his job,and we hope the verdict provides some measure of closure for him.”