Hawaiian Airlines stock soars 11%

Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s shares jumped 11% Tuesday — the most in 11 months — after peer United Airlines raised its outlook for summer travel.

The parent of Hawaiian Airlines saw its stock rise $1.61 to $16.67. Shares of the company are down 9.3% this year.