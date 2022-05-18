Law bans side jobs for next Hawaii governor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A new law that goes into effect just before the November general election prevents Hawaii’s next governor from holding a second job, forcing future employment decisions for Democratic candidates Lt. Gov. Josh Green, an emergency room physician, and Congressman Kai Kahele, who flies for Hawaiian Airlines and serves in the Hawaii Air National Guard.

Vicky Caye­tano, a business entrepreneur and former first lady, already has stepped aside from her previous role as head of Hawaii’s largest commercial laundry service.

Green works weekend shifts at Kona Community Hospital and told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that he plans to continue volunteering his medical services for free — especially in rural communities around Hawaii — and continue to organize medical missions to places such as the Philippines and Samoa that have strong connections to Hawaii.

“The law is very clear and appropriate that the governor should not work any other job,” Green told the Star-Advertiser following his emergency room shift last weekend in Kona, where he treated five patients for COVID-19. “I’ve always intended to work 100% as governor and then volunteer, but never during the week.”

Green’s approval ratings soared for his handling after COVID-19 hit, including messaging that sometimes ran counter to his boss, Gov. David Ige.

Green said it’s important that the next governor not be pulled by two employers — taxpayers and a second paying job — because of “ethics.”

The new prohibition applies to Hawaii’s governor and four county mayors starting Nov. 1, ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

The laws use similar language in prohibiting outside employment for both the governor and county mayors:

>> It “shall be unlawful for the governor, while holding that office, to maintain any other employment, maintain a controlling interest in a business, or receive any emolument.”

>> “It shall be unlawful for each county mayor, while holding that office, to maintain any other employment, maintain a controlling interest in a business, or receive any emolument.”

In addition, both the governor and mayors are required to place any “controlling interest in (a) business” into a blind trust within 61 days of election or appointment.

Kahele works for Hawaiian Airlines, where he flies Airbus A330 wide-body planes on domestic and international routes.

He also serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Hawaii Air National Guard, based out of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-­Hickam, where Guard leadership and attorneys last weekend discussed his future if Kahele becomes governor, said Guard spokesperson Maj. Jeff Hickman.

The conclusion was that Hawaii law leaves no exception for Kahele to continue to serve with the Hawaii National Guard if elected, Hickman said.

Kahele would be transferred to “Individual Ready Reserve status,” which means “no pay, no tie to any active-duty stance,” Hickman said.

People on Individual Ready Reserve status could be recalled to active duty. But Kahele’s records likely would indicate that he has been elected governor, including Hawaii’s prohibition on outside employment, Hickman said.

Kahele previously fought in operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom as a C-17 Globemaster III and C-130 Hercules pilot.

In an email to the Star-­Advertiser, Kahele wrote that he would take a leave of absence from Hawaiian Airlines “per the Hawaiian Airlines Pilot Working Agreement. This will allow me to remain a member of the Hawaiian Airlines ‘ohana — of which I have been a member for the last 13 years — while devoting my unequivocal attention to the needs of Hawai‘i and our people.

“Likewise, for the Hawai‘i Air National Guard, I will either retire or transfer into an Inactive Status List Reserve Section. The Guard has shaped my career in public service, and it has been an honor to serve our country and our state in uniform.

“Lastly, if elected Governor, I would disenroll from the United States Army War College” based in Pennsylvania, Kahele said.

In February, Cayetano stepped down as president of Hawaii’s largest commercial laundry company, United Laundry Services’ Hawaii division, which has hotel and hospital clients across the state.

She served as president for 34 years and has since become a senior adviser for the company.

In a statement to the Star-Advertiser, Cayetano said that she has no controlling interest in the company “in order to devote myself full-time to the campaign. It is that important to me.”

In her statement, Caye­tano said it “is not in the public interest to have public servants who maintain outside jobs requiring a considerable amount of time. It divides their attention and potentially creates serious conflicts of interest. That is why the law that prohibits a Governor from maintaining outside work is good for the people of Hawaii and why I would commit to maintain that law.”