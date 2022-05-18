comscore Law bans side jobs for next Hawaii governor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Law bans side jobs for next Hawaii governor

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

A new law that goes into effect just before the November general election prevents Hawaii’s next governor from holding a second job, forcing future employment decisions for Democratic candidates Lt. Gov. Josh Green, an emergency room physician, and Congressman Kai Kahele, who flies for Hawaiian Airlines and serves in the Hawaii Air National Guard. Read more

Previous Story
Recipients reaching limits on assistance from Honolulu rent and utility program

Scroll Up