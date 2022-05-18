comscore Pacific is back at center stage as LANPAC resumes after hiatus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pacific is back at center stage as LANPAC resumes after hiatus

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • U.S. ARMY Charles Flynn

    U.S. ARMY

    Charles Flynn

The Association of the U.S. Army on Tuesday kicked off LANPAC 2022, a conference focused on armies and military land power around the Pacific. The event at the Sheraton Waikiki was the first in-­person iteration of the annual conference since 2019. It has been largely on pause as a result of the pandemic. Read more

