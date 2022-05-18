comscore Suit alleges agency’s failure to protect sharks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Suit alleges agency’s failure to protect sharks

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
    The once abundant oceanic whitetip shark population has declined by 80% to 95% since the 1990s due in large part to overfishing. An oceanic whitetip shark swims in waters off Hawaii.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday accuses the National Marine Fisheries Service of failing to do its job in protecting the threatened Western and Pacific oceanic whitetip shark. Read more

