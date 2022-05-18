Suit alleges agency’s failure to protect sharks
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:57 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY KAIKEA NAKACHI / EARTHJUSTICE
The once abundant oceanic whitetip shark population has declined by 80% to 95% since the 1990s due in large part to overfishing. An oceanic whitetip shark swims in waters off Hawaii.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree