Hawaii Grown Report: Restarting a career results in a starting job at Air Force

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • AIR FORCE ATHLETICS Trayden Tamiya overcame a surgery and having to sit out a season because of transfer rules before finding a starting spot for Air Force.

    Trayden Tamiya overcame a surgery and having to sit out a season because of transfer rules before finding a starting spot for Air Force.

After watching Baldwin celebrate its state-title win in 2018, Trayden Tamiya walked off the field at Les Murakami Stadium with no idea his next game representing a school wouldn’t be for another three years. Read more

