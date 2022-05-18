Scoreboard – May 18, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

No live local sporting events scheduled

Thursday

No live local sporting events scheduled

Bulletin

Castle High School

Coaching Job Openings: Varsity Baseball Program, Varsity Girls Water Polo

Duties and responsibilities

• Organize and supervise a total sports program

• Relating to student athletes

• Preventative procedures

• Finance, equipment accountability, care of facilities

• Public relations

Qualifications

• College degree preferred

• Knowledge of the technical aspects of the sport

• Good communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies

• NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification

• At least two years of coaching at the high school level or above

• Google applications; mail, drive, sheets, meets, etc.

How to apply

• Send resume and cover letter to:

Laynie.Sueyasu@k12.hi.us

Deadline

• All documents must be emailed by May 27, 2022 to be considered

• No drop offs will be considered

NCAA Division II

Tennis Championships

Hawaii Pacific 4, West Virginia St. 0

Singles

1. #34 Elodie Busson (HPU) def. Gaya Solomon (WVSU) 6-1, 6-3

2. #20 Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Chante Malo (WVSU) 6-0, 6-0

3. Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) vs. Maya Haidari (WVSU) 6-4, 0-3, unfinished

4. Valentina Mokrova (HPU) vs. Julieta Beltramino (WVSU) 6-3, 4-1, unfinished

5. Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) def. Lea Rolland (WVSU) 6-2, 6-2

6. Rikona Murakami (HPU) vs. Julia Daszkiewicz (WVSU) 6-2, 0-3, unfinished

Doubles

1. #9 Shaline Pipa/Marleen Tilgner (HPU) def. Gaya Solomon/Chante Malo (WVSU) 6-0

2. Elodie Busson/Mihoki Miyahara (HPU) def. Maya Haidari/Emily Moore (WVSU) 6-1

3. Valentina Mokrova/Marta Ruszczynska (HPU) vs. Lea Rolland/Julia Daszkiewicz (WVSU) 5-1, unfinished

Match Notes:

W. Virginia St. 14-8; National ranking #53

Hawai’i Pacific 17-8; National ranking #10

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (2,1,5)