Bicyclist critically injured in Ala Moana area hit-and-run

A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run in the Ala Moana area Wednesday night.

The collision occurred on Kapiolani Boulevard shortly after 8:05 p.m.

Police said the bicyclist entered Kapiolani Boulevard from Ala Moana Center when he was struck by the vehicle, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the bicyclist, who is possibly in his 40s, for multiple injuries. He was taken in critical condition a hospital.

Police said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The vehicle, possibly a light-colored older model Toyota Sienna passenger van with damage to the front hood, was last seen traveling eastbound on Kapiolani Boulevard and turning right on Mahukona Street toward the Ala Moana Center parking structure.