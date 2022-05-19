Firefighters battle large blaze at Campbell Industrial Park

Honolulu firefighters are battling a large fire that broke out at Campbell Industrial Park in West Oahu Wednesday night.

Twelve units with 36 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at 91-125 Kaomi Loop at about 8:10 p.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames emanating approximately 70 to 100 feet into the air from a pile of recycling materials in an open area, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Winds blew smoke downwind, triggering multiple 911 calls.

The fire department said crews will continue to battle the blaze today.