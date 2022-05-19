Golden Duck Restaurant in Honolulu shut down for health violations

The Golden Duck Restaurant in Honolulu has been shut down and issued a red card placard by Hawaii health officials following a routine health inspection.

The state Department of Health said today that the restaurant, operated by Wong and Fu LLC and located on 1221 S. King St., was issued a red placard Wednesday.

A DOH health inspector said the restaurant’s violations included food being held at improper cold temperatures, multiple instances of cross contamination, improper hand-washing by employees, roaches found in the storage area and pest droppings on food containers.

The health department said that the restaurant must fix all the violations before it can reopen.

The corrective actions it has to make include organizing its refrigerators to prevent cross-contamination and cleaning storage areas and other areas that need old food, grease and other debris removed. Unnecessary items in the kitchen must also be removed in order to keep out roaches and other pests.