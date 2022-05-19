Nolan Espinda, former head of Hawaii’s Department of Public Safety, dies

The former head of the Hawaii Department of Public Safety died Thursday, DPS officials confirmed.

Nolan Espinda, who retired as DPS director in 2020 amid criticism over the department’s handling of COVID-19 outbreaks in Hawaii prisons, was found dead at Kailua Beach of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Civil Beat and Hawaii News Now reported this evening.

DPS officials issued a statement from current DPS Director Max Otani, saying, ”Former Director Nolan Espinda dedicated his entire career to corrections and to serving the people of the state of Hawaii. His tragic, untimely loss leaves us all stunned. We want to express our deepest condolences to his family and his PSD ohana.”

DPS did not release any details on the circumstances of his death, but the Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed it opened a case today for a man found dead of a gunshot wound at Kailua Beach.

Espinda began his career as a recreation specialist at the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in 1983, worked his way up to become warden of the Oahu Community Correctional Center, and became DPS director in 2015.

In a separate message to DPS staff, Otani wrote, “It is with heavy heart and sadness that I am informing you of the passing of Former Director Nolan Espinda. He was a career PSD employee, who rose from being a line staff to warden and eventually became our director for six years. His contributions to the department will not be forgotten. Please send your thoughts and prayers to his family as they go through this difficult time.”

Otani’s message also offered counseling resources for employees.

In September 2020, Espinda announced his retirement about a week after the United Public Workers and Hawaii Government Employee Association called for his ouster as the coronavirus infected hundreds of Hawaii prison inmates and employees.

Born in 1957, Espinda was a 1975 ‘Iolani School alumnus and a graduate of California State University at Chico.