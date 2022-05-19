comscore Off the News: Soldiers converge on Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Off the News: Soldiers converge on Waikiki

The Association of the U.S. Army hosts LANPAC 2022 through today in Waikiki, with soldiers from 25 countries and about 2,000 participants. The conference focuses on armies and military land power throughout the Pacific. Read more

