Off the News: Soldiers converge on Waikiki

The Association of the U.S. Army hosts LANPAC 2022 through today in Waikiki, with soldiers from 25 countries and about 2,000 participants. The conference focuses on armies and military land power throughout the Pacific.

Defense industry contractors such as Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics and Raytheon are here as well, drawn by the millions of dollars committed to the U.S. Indo-­Pacific command. Hawaii is serving as a central site in establishing the Pacific Deterrence Initiative to push back against China’s expanding military presence.