comscore Kokua Line: Why not give more farm grants worth less money? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Why not give more farm grants worth less money?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:22 p.m.

Question: The $50,000 agriculture grants are a great idea (https://808ne.ws/513kline) but I wish they would give more than 20. Can they award more? If funding is limited, why not give smaller dollar amounts to more farmers? Read more

Previous Story
3 former top Honolulu city officials to face jury after losing bid for bench verdict

Scroll Up