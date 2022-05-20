Attempted murder case opened after shooting at Moiliili parking lot

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting at a store parking lot in Moiliili early today.

The shooting occurred in the Longs Drugs’ parking lot at 2470 S. King St. at about 3:15 a.m.

Police said a 41-year-old man and a male suspect were arguing when the suspect fired a round toward him and fled in a vehicle.

The suspect and victim are not known to one another, police said, and the 41-year-old man was not injured.

Police had not arrested anyone as of this morning.