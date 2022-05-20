Attempted murder case opened after shooting at Moiliili parking lot

Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting at a store parking lot in Moiliili early today.
The shooting occurred in the Longs Drugs’ parking lot at 2470 S. King St. at about 3:15 a.m.
Police said a 41-year-old man and a male suspect were arguing when the suspect fired a round toward him and fled in a vehicle.
The suspect and victim are not known to one another, police said, and the 41-year-old man was not injured.
Police had not arrested anyone as of this morning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.