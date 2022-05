Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The heinous shooting at the Taiwanese Presbyterian church in California on May 15 broke our heart (“Hate against Taiwanese led to deadly California church attack, authorities say,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 16). Our prayers are for the quick recovery of the victims and our condolences for the families. The entire Taiwanese-American community is in shock and mourns Dr. John Cheng for his heroic action that saved so many lives but cost his own.

Violence is never a solution to the differences in our political beliefs, but instead, will tear people further apart and incurs more hatred and violence. This is true not only of interpersonal interactions but also international relationships. This is clearly demonstrated in the recent Russian invasion of its neighboring country, Ukraine. And similarly, Chinese intentions to invade Taiwan. In the end, it is the people who suffer, and the peaceful community broken apart.

Michael Y.K. Tseng

Director general,

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Honolulu

Don’t overlook influence of dangerous rhetoric

Stop the gaslighting! John Tamashiro seems to think the media are painting the alleged Buffalo, N.Y., assassin with an unfair brush (“Be careful about labeling criminal acts,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 18).

This shooting suspect was not someone with differing political views. Online posts from the gunman show he targeted Blacks and was influenced by replacement theory, a well-documented trope of white supremacists for years.

Rather than contort himself in order to convince others that this heinous act is being unfairly portrayed by the “mainstream media and politicians,” I would propose he simply look at what the shooter did and what he wrote. Facts.

Sadly, these facts seem to have hit a nerve within portions of our populace who are comfortable with dangerous rhetoric but rush to disavow ideologies when they are manifested in deadly action.

There are no alternative facts in this heart-wrenching crime — simply hateful action fueled by hateful speech. Stop the hate!

Chris Gray

Chinatown

A&B should keep Pali Lanes, bowling

The 61st anniversary of the Pali Lanes bowling alley would have been today, May 20. Pali Lanes shut down on June 30, nearly one year ago. But what’s happening to the property?

On Aug. 9, 2019, Alexander & Baldwin (the landowner) said publicly that it wants to preserve Pali Lanes and bowling in Kailua. But is that really happening? The property has sat vacant since June 30. There have been no new updates from A&B as to what will happen to Pali Lanes, despite many local residents asking.

As the founder and former president of Team #SavePaliLanes, I know just how important Pali Lanes was to the community. We the community deserve answers from A&B as to what will happen to Pali Lanes.

Personally, I would like to see A&B stay true to its own words and keep both Pali Lanes and bowling in Kailua.

Christian Arakawa

Kaneohe

Focus on developing new sources of water

Recently the state Department of Health illustrated that the fuel contamination at Red Hill is spreading (“New information released shows impacts to Oahu’s aquifer from 2021 fuel spills at Red Hill,” Star-Advertiser, May 14).

At this juncture soon a major portion of the aquifer could be fuel-contaminated. The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) is bracing for this looming deplorable event. Before it is too late, now is the time to search for new sources of potable water. State and city leaders, and our congressional delegation, should all work together and fund this emergency project 100% now.

This should be Hawaii’s new No. 1 project. BWS should not be the only one working this issue. This is a long-range project. Ultimately the Navy should bear full responsibility for this fiasco. Without sufficient potable water, the visitor industry may see a restriction placed on the number of visitors who can visit the state.

Wai is life.

Donald Au

Salt Lake

Make the best of rail terminus at Kakaako

The Kakaako rail terminus is not the “Civic Center,” but it is the best we can afford (“It’s just Kakaako, not city’s ‘Civic Center’,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 16). It is next to the Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Federal Building and the state Circuit Court building. It is an easy walk to the actual Civic Center and the rapidly redeveloping Kakaako district. Tourists were unlikely to use the train even if it ran from Ala Moana, but why worry about that? We did not spend all the rail money for the sake of tourists.

It’s simple. You can’t build a rail line with wishes, hopes and regrets. We ran out of money to carry out the original plan. So, if you can’t afford caviar, make the best of your poke.

James Duca

Kailua

