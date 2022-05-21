comscore Kaiser Permanente mental health workers conclude strike in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kaiser Permanente mental health workers conclude strike in Hawaii

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:20 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists and their supporters wrapped up a three-day strike Friday with a picket line at the Waipio Clinic.

Kaiser Permanente’s psychologists, social workers, psychiatric nurses and addiction counselors wrapped up a three-day strike Friday with picketing outside of Kaiser’s Waipio Medical Center on Oahu. Read more

