University of Hawaii scores $20M for climate research, data science | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

University of Hawaii scores $20M for climate research, data science

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.

The University of Hawaii is getting set to turbocharge its climate change research with the power of computers following a $20 million award from the National Science Foundation. Read more

Hawaii electric-vehicle sales charged ahead in first quarter

