This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 13-14

6:40 p.m. today

Young-kwang asks ­Ah-reum if she is against her mother’s marriage. Ah-reum is in agony not being able to tell him the truth. Kang-ho asks Heung-gia to have a simple ceremony for him and Se-ran. Gyu-chan feels happy while getting ready for the wedding with Bo-bae. But Ah-reum and Ah-jung are not happy seeing them. As Ae-sun looks over the wedding gifts, Heung-gia chimes in saying how ugly they are.

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. today

While drunk, Ah-reum pours her heart out to Kang-ho. Kang-ho ends up taking care of Ah-reum while she’s intoxicated. Ah-reum tells Young-kwang that she’s had a change of heart and they should break up. But Young-kwang begs her to reconsider. Young-kwang goes to Ah-reum’s house.

“Girls’ Generation 1979”

Episode 1

6:45 p.m. Monday

After being persuaded by her friends, Jung Hee, a curious high school student, goes to meet boys. Her partner thoroughly disappoints her. Unju tells everyone that Son Jin from Gaeryun High School will be attending.

Episode 2

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Hae Ju is upset over Jung Hee’s transfer. Hae Ju joins the school’s broadcast team. Son Jin gives Hae Ju his phone number.

“You Are Too Much”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Sunghwan makes a proposition to Hyunjoon: If he marries Yoonhee, he will have real power in the company. Nagyong reveals the contents of his mother’s will to Hyunjoon. Furious, Hyunjoon drags Jina to a hotel.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Finding no escape from Sunghwan’s threat, Jina announces their engagement. Bongsu and Haejin sign the divorce papers. Jina heads out to meet Gyongsu after his persistent urging. She finds out her son Gyongsu has regained his sight.

“Kim Suro, the Iron King”

Episode 9

7:50 p.m. Friday

Hereh is kidnapped by Talhae. She breaks down after being tortured and tells him that Suro is the one who’s prophesied to be the king. Suro challenges Yijinashi to a duel; Yijinashi accepts.

Episode 10

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Shingui Ghan schemes to start a coup to get rid of Suro. Suro and Duekson rescue Hereh, but she loses consciousness after getting hit by an arrow.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.