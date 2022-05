Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a show of strength, Scotty Scott, Matt Wong and Nainoa Cardinez belted home runs Saturday to power the University of Hawaii baseball team to a 9-5 victory over UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, Calif.

By beating the Tritons on consecutive days, the Rainbow Warriors clinched their seventh three-game series in a row. The ’Bows improved to 26-21 overall and 17-9 in the Big West. The Tritons, who are in the second year of a four-year transition from Division II to Division I, fell to 23-29 and 12-14. Today’s series finale begins at 10 a.m.

“Fun, of course,” Scott said of the first home run of his four-season UH career. The two-run shot in the second inning came on his 664th plate appearance as a ’Bow.

“As soon as I hit it, I kind of knew it,” Scott said. “The first thing that came to my mind was gratitude to Coach (Rich) Hill for keeping me in there for all the things I’ve gone through this season. And trusting me to keep getting it done. That’s the first thing that went through my head. And everybody else who helped me. And God, of course.”

Scott entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2021 season. After a talk with Hill, who was hired as UH head coach last June, Scott decided to return to Manoa. The past two months, Scott has worn a brace to protect injuries to the UCL and forearm on his left (throwing) arm. In the fourth inning, Scott, playing left field, made a catch and then prevented Emilliano Gonzalez from tagging up at third. In the ninth, Scott’s diving catch resulted in the Tritons’ 27th — and final — out.

“It’s all about pre-pitch (preparation),” Scott said. “You pre-pitch, it brings you to your first step. It’s easy to get lost in the outfield sometimes. I try to remind myself to be locked in one pitch at a time. That allows me to get a good first step on the possible sac fly, and then the one to end the game, as well.”

Wong’s fifth homer of the year, a three-run shot, extended the ’Bows’ lead to 7-2 in the fifth inning.

“That was awesome,” Hill said of Wong’s drive over the wall in left. “First pitch from that reliever (Ryan Rissas). It just really separated us. Magic moment as far as I’m concerned.”

In the seventh, Cardinez hit a solo shot, his second homer in as many days. Cardinez is hitting .370 with three homers and eight RBIs in the six games since being promoted to No. 1 catcher.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue went 4-for-5, and second baseman Stone Miyao was 3-for-4.

Cade Halemanu, whose usual rotation start was pushed back a day, allowed two runs — none earned — walked zero and struck out four in six innings to improve to 3-5.

“He really battled,” Hill said of Halemanu, whose fastball was consistently at 94 mph and on “a downhill plane. He mixed in the slider and change-up well today.”

Buddie Pindel, the fourth UH pitcher, got the final five outs. Because of UH’s four-run cushion, no save was awarded. But Scott insisted Pindel was deserving for pitching in back-to-back games.

“Buddie gives it everything he has,” Scott said. “He’s working his butt off. He pitched (Friday) night. He pitched again today. He deserves me laying out there (for the final catch), whether I’ve got a brace or not, an injury or not. He deserves that effort. The team deserves that effort.”