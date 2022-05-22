Hawaii baseball sweeps UC San Diego to improve to 11-2 on Sundays

Kyson Donahue’s fifth home run of the season, Stone Miyao’s two-run double and shutout pitching added up to the University of Hawaii baseball team’s 4-0 victory over UC San Diego today at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, Calif.
The Rainbow Warriors completed the sweep of this Big West series. The ’Bows have won seven three-game series in a row, and improved to 11-2 on Sundays this year. They are 27-21 overall and 18-9 in the Big West. The ’Bows conclude this four-game road trip with Monday’s game against Cal Baptist at 2 p.m. Hawaii time.
In the sixth, Donahue reached on a walk — UCSD starter Noah Conlon issued eight — went to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on Aaron Ujimori’s grounder to second.
In the top of the eighth, Donahue pulled a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right.
In the ninth, Miyao’s hit an opposite-field double to left-center to bring home Scotty Scott and Jordan Donahue.
Andy Archer, Connor Harrison and Dalton Renne combined on a five-hitter for the ’Bows. Renne got the final seven outs for his sixth save.
