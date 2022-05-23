Fire chars house in Waialae-Kahala area

Investigators of the Honolulu Fire Department are looking into the cause of an early morning fire that broke out at a house in the Waialae-Kahala area.

Ten units with nearly 40 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire at the structure on Oili Loop just after 3:55 a.m. today, the fire department said.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control at about 4:40 am. and extinguished it 20 minutes later. There were no injuries reported.

A damage estimate has yet to be determined.