Man, 25, charged in fatal shooting at illegal game room in Kapiolani area

Prosecutors have charged a 25-year-old man in connection with Wednesday’s shooting death of a 33-year-old man at an illegal game room in the Kapiolani area.

Kawika Kanakanui made his initial appearance today at Honolulu District Court via video conference from the courthouse cellblock on charges of second-degree murder in the death of Bryson Okada. He was also charged with carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, place to keep a pistol or revolver and ownership or possession prohibited of a firearm.

Judge Alvin Nishimura scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wednesday. Kanakanui’s aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to a call of a gunshot victim in the 1600 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 10:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Okada sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was reportedly involved in a physical altercation with a male when the suspect shot him. The suspect then fled the scene.

The next afternoon, police arrested Kanakanui in Nuuanu on suspicion of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Police have said the shooting does not appear to be a random act.

Kanakanui has a criminal record of a felony robbery conviction and a misdemeanor assault conviction.