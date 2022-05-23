Public advised to avoid Kewalo Basin Harbor after wastewater discharge

State officials are warning the public to stay out of the waters of Kewalo Basin Harbor due to a wastewater discharge caused by a clogged sewage line.

The 400-gallon wastewater discharge was reported at 438 Kamakee St. on Friday, according to officials from the Hawaii Department of Health’s Clean Water Branch. The address listed belongs to U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kakaako.

Of the 400 gallons, officials said 150 gallons of discharge entered into a storm drain which empties into Kewalo Basin Harbor.

Signs have been posted, and the public is advised to remain out of these waters until they have been removed.

The spill was stopped as of 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to DOH’s Clean Water Branch.