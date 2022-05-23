comscore Off the News: Get vaxxed, boosted, tested | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Get vaxxed, boosted, tested

  • Today

Honolulu, Maui and Kauai counties are now in the “red zone,” with high risk of community spread for COVID-19. Masks are recommended for indoor gatherings and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Hawaii island remains in the “yellow,” caution zone. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Don’t allow Navy to dodge its duty at Red Hill

Scroll Up