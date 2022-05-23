Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Get vaxxed, boosted, tested Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Honolulu, Maui and Kauai counties are now in the “red zone,” with high risk of community spread for COVID-19. Masks are recommended for indoor gatherings and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Hawaii island remains in the “yellow,” caution zone. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Honolulu, Maui and Kauai counties are now in the “red zone,” with high risk of community spread for COVID-19. Masks are recommended for indoor gatherings and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Hawaii island remains in the “yellow,” caution zone. To get vaxxed, or boosted according to health experts’ recommendations, find a site, statewide: hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine. Order up to three rounds of free COVID-19 home tests at covid.gov/tests. Register to visit Honolulu’s airport mobile testing lab, open daily, at oahucitypass.lumisight.com. Previous Story Editorial: Don’t allow Navy to dodge its duty at Red Hill