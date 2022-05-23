Off the News: Homelessness spreads on Oahu

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In case anyone doubted it, homelessness knows no district boundaries. The annual Point in Time count shows more people unsheltered on Oahu, owing largely to the decrease in shelter space during the pandemic. Read more

In case anyone doubted it, homelessness knows no district boundaries. The annual Point in Time count shows more people unsheltered on Oahu, owing largely to the decrease in shelter space during the pandemic.

And this year’s count demonstrates that it’s not just a downtown or West Side issue. The percentage found in East Honolulu rose by 6 points to 24% of those recorded. That concerns the area’s City Council representative, Tommy Waters. He’s Council chairman, so the crisis is sure to remain on top of the agenda.