comscore Another super Sunday effort by Rainbow baseball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Another super Sunday effort by Rainbow baseball team

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

To the victors go a round of boba smoothies. In sweet fashion, the University of Hawaii baseball team celebrated yet another Sunday victory and the completion of a three-game sweep of UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - May 22, 2022
Next Story
Scoreboard - May 23, 2022

Scroll Up