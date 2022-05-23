comscore Late birdies help Japan’s Hanaka Shiozumi win Jennie K. title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Late birdies help Japan’s Hanaka Shiozumi win Jennie K. title

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hanaka Shiozumi posed after winning the Jennie K. Wilson tournament on Sunday.

    JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hanaka Shiozumi posed after winning the Jennie K. Wilson tournament on Sunday.

Hanaka Shiozumi made the most of her first trip to Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - May 23, 2022

Scroll Up