Shooter who prompted Texas school lockdown in custody

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 8:34 am
  • GOOGLE MAPS Robb Elementary School in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported today at Robb Elementary School.

UVALDE, Texas >> Police in Texas say a shooter who prompted a lockdown at an elementary school has been taken into custody.

The Uvalde Police Department said the person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m. today. The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had said an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

An Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available.

School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The district said that the city’s civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

