Oahu’s landfill is reaching full capacity despite having a recycling program (“Landfill Advisory Committee rejects proposed sites for new Oahu facility,” Star-Advertiser, April 5).

Our recycling program rivals that of a Third World country.

It is very labor- and time-consuming, and requires an inconvenient trip to a redemption center. People bear the responsibility of separating recyclable materials into their different classifications.

The current program is a refundable- fee system for various beverage containers. It would be better to convert it to a nonrefundable fee and use the funds for a state-of-the-art recycling facility with a machine that could separate the different kinds of material to reduce the amount of waste that ends up at the landfill, if any.

I would like to apologize to the people who enjoy lining their pockets with the fee, but we really need to invest in the future generations of residents in Hawaii and beyond.

Michael Nomura

Kailua

Hold Navy accountable for polluting our water

Disgust and outrage come to mind when one thinks about the fact that the Navy has polluted the main freshwater supply source on Oahu for decades and literally gotten away with it.

Any private business would have been shut down long ago and slapped with fines for such utter irresponsibility and disregard for residents, public health and the land.

Our politicians and various government agencies have given the Navy the benefit of the doubt for far too long. Only after people got sick was action taken. If public health threats are addressed only after people get sick, because no one wants to rock the boat, then God help us all when the next crisis comes.

It is far past the time for Hawaii’s politicians to actually lead by protecting the land and our precious resources. Residents are sick and tired of empty words and lies. Do not ask residents to pay more for water; go after those responsible for this mess and hold them accountable. The Navy must fix this, no matter what the cost.

Angelika Burgermeister

Haleiwa

Government should straighten itself out

One reason that we see some folks seeking a more authoritarian president or major policy decisions from the Supreme Court is that they sense that the Congress can no longer solve big problems. It may also account for an erosion in the rule of law. If the law doesn’t work right, some folks will try to get around it.

On the other hand, because the modern Congress has a poor record of solving problems, many have preferred gridlock to bad legislative solutions.

Government needs to straighten itself out. Government, reform thyself!

Lloyd Lim

Makiki

Invest in projects that use ocean around us

This $20 million grant will be spent on research and updating information we already have (“University of Hawaii scores $20M for climate research, data science,” Star-Advertiser, May 21).

This is all well and fine, but I would think part of the research money should go toward finding solutions and researching what other countries are doing.

Since we are surrounded by water, Hawaii is the perfect place to use the ocean in terms of tidal and wave energy. The large platforms to produce the energy also could be outfitted with solar panels to provide even more energy, and also power the turbines and pumps needed to run a desalination system to create potable water. Even the salt residue could be harvested as Hawaiian salt and sold worldwide.

The platforms floating in the ocean also would be a boon to marine life, thus making a more sustainable environment.

Ken Takeya

Kailua

Choose only politicians who will work full time

With the highest cost-of living in the nation compounded by the escalating crime incidents, Hawaii voters deserve to have full-time committed and dedicated political leadership.

Part-time and and quitter politicians seeking public office in the upcoming election should not be considered as viable and reliable options to the voters of Hawaii.

Therefore, with the escalation of crime, including criminal acts by our political and civic leaders, Hawaii voters must reclaim the power of the people by sending a powerful and defined message to all candidates seeking political office that such actions will no longer be tolerated.

To all the voters of Hawaii: We must always stand united together in order to preserve our way of life unique to Hawaii.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

