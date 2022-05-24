Off the News: A weaker flavored-vape bill

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

House Bill 1570, now on the governor’s desk, practically prohibits sale or distribution of flavored tobacco products, and would eliminate many vaping products from store shelves. However, a loophole — added at the behest of a lobbyist for Juul Labs Inc., a vape seller, and Volcano and Black Lava Vape — exempts tobacco products with a “marketing order” from the Food and Drug Administration.

This limits Hawaii’s ability to control sales of these harmful products. Certain vapes, cartridges and even cigarettes have been granted an FDA order. It’s disappointing to see the Legislature pull its punches.