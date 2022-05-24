Editorial | Off the News Off the News: A weaker flavored-vape bill Today Updated 6:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! House Bill 1570, now on the governor’s desk, practically prohibits sale or distribution of flavored tobacco products, and would eliminate many vaping products from store shelves. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. House Bill 1570, now on the governor’s desk, practically prohibits sale or distribution of flavored tobacco products, and would eliminate many vaping products from store shelves. However, a loophole — added at the behest of a lobbyist for Juul Labs Inc., a vape seller, and Volcano and Black Lava Vape — exempts tobacco products with a “marketing order” from the Food and Drug Administration. This limits Hawaii’s ability to control sales of these harmful products. Certain vapes, cartridges and even cigarettes have been granted an FDA order. It’s disappointing to see the Legislature pull its punches. Previous Story Off the News: Homelessness spreads on Oahu