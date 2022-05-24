Off the News: Report COVID-19 relief fraud

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s disheartening to see the amount of fraud reported nationally with COVID-19 relief funds, but the public does need clarity on this issue. In Hilo, businessman Carey Mills pleaded guilty last week to wire fraud for using the internet to claim $937,575 in Paycheck Protection Program funds, falsifying payroll documents and tax forms.

Likely there is more of that out there to uncover. Tips can be sent online to 808ne.ws/fraud — or call 866-720-5721.