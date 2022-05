Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Vikram Garg, executive chef at TBD … by Vikram Garg, is launching a keiki and chef summer cooking class series to provide kids with a hands-on culinary experience to learn more about cooking, nutrition, food preparation and presentation. The classes will be hosted by Garg and his culinary team. Upon completion, students will receive a participation certification, apron and written recipes of the dishes they create.

Class dates are June 11, 18 and 25, and July 2. Each class is one- and-a-half hours, and children ages 10-16 years are eligible to participate. Classes cost $500 per student.

For more info or to register, call 808-385-8459 or email t.watanabe@lotushonolulu.com. Registration closes June 1.

Prince Waikiki has a new executive chef

Chef Jeremy Shigekane is the new executive chef of Prince Waikiki. With more than two decades of dining experience, Shigekane blends French techniques and world-class cooking with a deep knowledge of local cuisine and culture.

Most recently, Shigekane was the chef-owner of M by Jeremy Shigekane (previously Chef Mavro), where he refined his skills in chef-driven, Hawaii-French cuisine. Shigekane looks forward to putting his spin on fresh island fare and fine dining at Prince Waikiki, which includes 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar.

To learn more, visit 100sails.com.

A creative collab

Zippy’s Restaurants and OluKai recently announced their collaborative merchandise line of men’s and women’s footwear. The collection is available online only at zippys.com/olukai and at olukai.com.

“We’re excited to partner with OluKai, our first footwear collaboration,” states Kevin Yim, Zippy’s vice president of marketing and communications.

“We had fun bringing Zippy’s iconic prints and colors to life on our favorite footwear for this limited edition collection,” states Kerry Konrady, CMO of OluKai.

The Zippy’s x OluKai collection includes a special Zippy’s-inspired design on both men’s and women’s slippers and shoes. There are two slipper designs and one slip-on shoe design available for each.

To learn more, visit zippys.com/olukai.

Crumbl cookies’ grand opening

Crumbl Cookies at Kapolei Commons opened its doors May 20 at 8 a.m. The local franchise is owned by friends Kalin Uluave and Jesse Folsom, who are thrilled to bring a sweet new treat to Oahu.

“We cannot wait to share our special cookies with not only the Kapolei community — but all of Hawaii,” states Folsom.

Upon entering the store, guests can anticipate an immersive experience. The open kitchen allows customers to see the whole cookie-making process, and the grand opening week menu contains six of the 175-plus rotating weekly flavors Crumbl has to offer, including the popular milk chocolate chip.

During opening week, post a photo of you and your pink Crumbl box on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #CrumblKapolei, and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win free cookies for a year. The promotion closes at 11:59 p.m. May 28. A winner will be randomly selected and announced the following week, and will receive a four-pack box of cookies every week for 52 weeks.

To learn more, visit crumblcookies.com.