UBS Wealth Management USA has announced that financial adviser Matthew “Matt” Megorden, CFP, CIMA, in Honolulu has been named to the Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2022. He has been with UBS since 2009 and along with his team, The Me Group, has built a successful business focused on advising high-­net-worth entrepreneurs and executives in the technology sector. The Barron’s list draws from data provided by around 6,000 of the nation’s most productive advisers.

Hawaii Gas has named Kendall Horner as its new vice president of strategy and new markets for Oahu. Horner has managed large regions for corporations on the mainland, in Australia and in Hawaii (on Oahu and Hawaii island) in consumer services, energy and industrial and speciality gases. He is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a bachelor’s degree in English and pre-law.

