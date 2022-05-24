comscore Rainbow Wahine sailors in 16th in national semis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine sailors in 16th in national semis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

The University of Hawaii women’s sailing team will have work to do after finishing in 16th place on day one of the 2022 ICSA Women’s National Championship Western semifinals. Read more

