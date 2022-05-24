Rainbow Wahine sailors in 16th in national semis

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s sailing team will have work to do after finishing in 16th place on day one of the 2022 ICSA Women’s National Championship Western semifinals. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine, with 198 points accumulated after day one, are 79 points away from the ninth place position they need to be in to advance.

Wahine sailors Mercy Tangredi and Kelsie Grant competed in the A division, scoring 110 points to place 16th in the division. Vivian Bonsager and Anna Kalabukhova, sailing in the B division, scored 88 points to take 17th place in the division.