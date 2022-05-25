comscore Waiawa escapee serving burglary sentence back in custody | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Waiawa escapee serving burglary sentence back in custody

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY Manuel Kuailani

Waiawa Correctional Facility escapee Manuel Kuailani was arrested by Honolulu police and is in custody at the Halawa Correctional Facility, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the state Department of Public Safety.

Details of his arrest were not immediately available.

Kuailani, 44, and Desmond Puu, 41, scaled a barbed-wire fence to escape from the minimum-security facility at around 5:15 p.m. May 14. Puu voluntarily returned to the facility but Kuailani remained missing until his arrest.

He is serving a sentence for first-degree burglary. His next parole hearing is scheduled for October. Kuailani now faces an added charge of escape.

Waiawa Correctional Facility is a work camp-style facility with dorms for sentenced males. Inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs as they prepare to transition into the furlough program, the release said.

