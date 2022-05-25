MacKenzie Scott gives $123 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters; Hawaii chapter to get nearly $2 million

MacKenzie Scott gave $122.6 million to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the national youth-mentoring charity announced Tuesday, with the group’s Hawaii chapter among the recipients.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawai‘i said Scott’s $1.9 million donation to the local chapter is the largest from a single person in its 59-year history.

“We are humbled and extremely grateful to MacKenzie Scott for her tremendous generosity and support for youth mentorship in Hawaii,” Dennis Brown, BBBSH president and CEO, said in a news release.

The Hawaii organization said the funding comes at a crucial time, since it was forced to cancel two of its largest annual fundraisers in the past two years because of the coronavirus ­pandemic.

“The past two years have been extremely tough for many nonprofits, as well as the youth we serve. The timing of this gift is critical to the future of our organization and will enable us to enhance the quality and breadth of our mentoring services to benefit even more of Hawaii’s youth and their families when they need it most,” Brown said.

Scott’s overall donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the latest of several the billionaire writer has given to large national nonprofits that carry out their missions through local chapters in neighborhoods throughout the country.

With this latest donation, Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has contributed a total of nearly $12.5 billion since 2020 to at least 1,253 nonprofits, many of which aim to help low-income and underserved populations. Her latest gift to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America follows three other nine-figure donations she gave to large national charities with local affiliates in March.

Those include $275 million to Planned Parenthood Federation of American for its national office and 21 of its local affiliates, $436 million to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliates, and $281 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs America and 62 of its local chapters.

So far, Scott has given at least $1.5 billion in the first five months of 2022, according to roughly 30 nonprofits that have announced Scott gifts this year.

Like almost all of Scott’s donations, the contribution is unrestricted, so the charity can use it for programs, operations or any other purpose.

“This is a moonshot for the work that we are going to do,” said Artis Stevens, Big Brothers Big Sisters CEO, who said it has spent the past two years designing a strategic plan for expanding its mentoring capabilities and was starting to devise fundraising efforts when Stevens received news of the gift last week. “Even though this gift is going to be transformative, 1 in 3 kids in this country don’t have a positive sustained mentor in their lives, and so this challenge is bigger than one organization can take on. We know we have to be able to build a capacity both in our organization as well as partnering with others to take this on.”

Stevens says the organization plans to use Scott’s gift for a variety of efforts in both its national office in Tampa, Fla., and at 38 of its 230 chapters throughout the county. Many of the families and youths the nonprofit serves are from underserved populations and were hit hard by the pandemic and recent social-­justice struggles.

The organization currently has 30,000 youths waiting for a mentor. Stevens says Scott’s gift will help expand its ability to match more youths with mentors and provide more mentor-training programs.

———

Star-Advertiser staff contributed to this story.