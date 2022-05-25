comscore New Hawaii State Hospital faces more delays | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New Hawaii State Hospital faces more delays

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 State health officials led a media tour in May 2021 to unveil the new, $160 million Hawaii State Hospital building in Kaneohe, which is equipped with state-of-the-art security.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2021 The Hawaii State Hospital’s new, 144-bed psychiatric facility sat empty for more than a year.

State health officials say they face additional delays in moving patients into the Hawaii State Hospital’s new, 144-bed psychiatric facility, after assuring state lawmakers in early April that all the patients would be moved in by this month. Read more

