Coldwell Banker Realty has announced the hiring of independent agents:

>> Julie Akselrud has joined the firm in its Waikele office. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker, Akselrud was the founder of Positive Juju LLC, a dessert and frozen batter manufacturer/wholesaler in Columbia, S.C.

>> Emily Weaver Santiago has joined the firm in its NATO office. Previously, she served as a senior vice chief human resources officer at UHA Health Insurance for 25 years.

>> Carly Awana has joined the firm in its NATO office. Awana also serves as a benefits analyst at Kamehameha Schools. She earned her degree in public health from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

>> Myrna Cariaga has joined the firm in its Windward office. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker, Cariaga served as an account manager at Kaiser Permanente.

