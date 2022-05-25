comscore Dave Reardon: Hawaii’s Head Coach Rich Hill and ’Bows have made magic happen in Manoa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: Hawaii's Head Coach Rich Hill and 'Bows have made magic happen in Manoa

  By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

The University of Hawaii and Cal Poly baseball teams should be competing for more than just pride and bragging rights as they finish their seasons with a three-game series this week at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

