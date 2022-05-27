comscore Editorial: Transportation should be cleaner | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Transportation should be cleaner

  • Today
  • Updated 6:29 p.m.

State lawmakers have passed a bill that formally commits Hawaii to eliminating greenhouse gas emissions across all forms of transportation, by moving away from oil-based fuel. Read more

