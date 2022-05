The 2022 Hawaii Credit Union League has announced its board of directors: Secretary Scott Kaulukukui (Hickam Federal Credit Union, Oahu), Treasurer Alan Arai (Valley Isle Community Federal Credit Union), Chair Norman Okimoto (Hawaiian Financial Federal Credit Union, Oahu), Director Guy Muraoka (Kahului Federal Credit Union, Maui), Director Nicole Aguinaldo (Big Island Federal Credit Union, Hawaii) and Director Timothy Ashcraft (Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union, Hawaii). Not pictured: Vice Chair Tess Shimabukuro (Gather Federal Credit Union, Kauai).

