Cal Poly rallies past University of Hawaii to lock up second place in Big West baseball

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:14 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao made a catch at second base to get Cal Poly catcher Ryan Stafford on Thursday.

    Hawaii infielder Stone Miyao made a catch at second base to get Cal Poly catcher Ryan Stafford on Thursday.

The Cal Poly baseball team won the dash for the Big West’s runner-up position with Thursday’s 5-3 victory over Hawaii at Les Murakami Stadium. Read more

