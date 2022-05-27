Hawaii football program gets 4 national TV games

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii football team is scheduled to appear four times on national television this season.

The Week Zero season opener on Aug. 27 between UH and Vanderbilt will be shown on the CBS Sports Network. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Ching Complex.

CBS Sports Network also will air the Rainbow Warriors’ Oct. 8 road game against San Diego State at the new Snapdragon Stadium. That telecast will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Fox Sports Network will show the Warriors’ road game against Fresno State on Nov. 5. No kickoff time has been announced.

The Warriors’ Sept. 10 game against Michigan at the Big House will be televised on the Big Ten Network. That game will start at 2 p.m.

FloSports, which owns the video streaming rights to New Mexico State’s football games, is expected to pick up the Sept. 24 meeting in Las Cruces, N.M.

That leaves seven UH games available to Spectrum Sports, which produces the pay-per-view telecasts. Under a contract extension announced in September 2020, UH must make at least seven football games and 60 overall events available to Spectrum to receive the full annual rights fee of about $3.1 million.

UH also would make another national TV appearance if it qualifies for the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl on Dec. 24 at the Ching Complex. The 19th Hawaii Bowl matches teams from the Mountain West, of which UH is a football-only member since 2012, and Conference USA. The game will be shown on ESPN.