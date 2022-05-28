Hawaii baseball team finishes season on a winning note

The Hawaii baseball team held off a late Cal Poly rally for a 6-4 victory in today’s regular-season finale at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 2,510 saw the Rainbow Warriors complete their most successful Big West season in 10 years of membership. The ’Bows finished 28-24 and 19-11 in the Big West. Hawaii ended the season in third place, out-performing a preseason prediction of sixth place in the 11-team league.

Starting pitcher Cade Halemanu allowed a run in 5 2/3 innings. Tai Atkins struck out Brett Borgogno to end a two-on, two-out threat in the sixth. Atkins pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. After the Mustangs rallied for three runs in the ninth, Buddie Pindel induced Collin Villegas to fly out to center.

The ’Bows took a 1-0 lead when Scotty Scott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning. Matt Wong’s sacrifice fly in the third made it 2-0.

In the sixth, Wong raced home from third on a wild pitch to spark a four-run inning.