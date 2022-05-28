Hawaii baseball team finishes season on a winning note

The Hawaii baseball team held off a late Cal Poly rally for a 6-4 victory in today’s regular-season finale at Les Murakami Stadium.
A crowd of 2,510 saw the Rainbow Warriors complete their most successful Big West season in 10 years of membership. The ’Bows finished 28-24 and 19-11 in the Big West. Hawaii ended the season in third place, out-performing a preseason prediction of sixth place in the 11-team league.
Starting pitcher Cade Halemanu allowed a run in 5 2/3 innings. Tai Atkins struck out Brett Borgogno to end a two-on, two-out threat in the sixth. Atkins pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. After the Mustangs rallied for three runs in the ninth, Buddie Pindel induced Collin Villegas to fly out to center.
The ’Bows took a 1-0 lead when Scotty Scott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the second inning. Matt Wong’s sacrifice fly in the third made it 2-0.
In the sixth, Wong raced home from third on a wild pitch to spark a four-run inning.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.